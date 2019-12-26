Thomas Buchanan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Buchanan.
Service Information
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY
12205
(518)-869-1005
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Buchanan, Thomas ALBANY Thomas R. Buchanan, 66 of Albany, passed away Saturday, December 20, 2019, at Shaker Place Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late William and Margaret Greene Buchanan. He was the father of Tammy (Bruce) Cinnamon; grandfather of Bruce Jr. and Tyler all of Rensselaer. Tom was the brother of Pearl (Patrick) Burke, David and Donnie Buchanan, all of Albany, Bill (Patty) Buchanan, Margie Doane and Mike Buchanan all of Cortland, N.Y. He was the brother of the late Allen, Mary and Arthur. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Tom's family on Sunday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's/St. Ann's Food Pantry, 88 Fourth Ave. Albany, NY 12202-1922. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.