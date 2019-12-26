Buchanan, Thomas ALBANY Thomas R. Buchanan, 66 of Albany, passed away Saturday, December 20, 2019, at Shaker Place Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late William and Margaret Greene Buchanan. He was the father of Tammy (Bruce) Cinnamon; grandfather of Bruce Jr. and Tyler all of Rensselaer. Tom was the brother of Pearl (Patrick) Burke, David and Donnie Buchanan, all of Albany, Bill (Patty) Buchanan, Margie Doane and Mike Buchanan all of Cortland, N.Y. He was the brother of the late Allen, Mary and Arthur. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Tom's family on Sunday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's/St. Ann's Food Pantry, 88 Fourth Ave. Albany, NY 12202-1922. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 26, 2019