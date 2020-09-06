Mearns, Thomas C. Jr. COLONIE Thomas C. Mearns, Jr., 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of the late Thomas C. and Naomi Mearns Sr. Tom served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Tom is survived by his wife, Andrea Mearns; his daughter, Chris Mearns (Brian Muraven); his sons, Thomas (Amber) Mearns III and Michael Mearns (Robin Thaleb). He was the grandfather of Sara and Ella Muraven, Austen and Brielle Mearns. Funeral services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to Woofs for Warriors, P.O. Box 2466, Glens Falls, NY 12801. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com