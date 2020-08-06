1/1
Thomas C. Normile
1956 - 2020
Normile, Thomas C. PLYMOUTH, Mass. Thomas C. Normile, of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 2, 2020, at the age of sixty-four. He was the beloved husband of thirty years to Meredith A. (Howard) Normile. He was the loving father of James, Kathleen and Anne Normile of Plymouth. He was the cherished brother of Michael Normile and his wife Cindy, MaryAnne Normile and her husband John Felmy, Therese Slater and her husband Dale, James Normile and his wife Cindy, Charles Normile and his wife Judy, Kathleen Normile, Maureen Kozakiewicz and Peter, John Normile and his wife Kimberly as well as Stephen and Jeanne Howard. He also leaves several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Tom is also survived by extended family members including Kathryn McMahon, Rita Swiderski, Barbara Normile, and Tom and Corliss Normile along with many cousins. He was also blessed with many close friends. Thomas was born on July 14, 1956, in Troy to James F. and Therese E. (Coffey) Normile. He received an associate degree from Hudson Valley Community College. He was a carpenter for most of his life and also worked as a truck driver for DECAS Cranberry. He was a member of the John Alden Sportsman Club in Manomet. He enjoyed music and cherished working on or around his home. On beautiful days you would find Tom on his motorcycle or in his garden. Tom's children would say their dad was larger than life; his personality would fill a room. Tom treasured his wife, children and family. A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please, consider donating to WGBH Radio, 1 Guest St., Boston, MA, 02135 or wgbh.org. Funeral services were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit cartmelldavis.com.


Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home & Cremation
619 State Road
Plymouth (Manomet), MA 02360
508-224-2252
