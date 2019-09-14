|
Thayer, Thomas C. "Thom" TROY Thomas C. "Thom" Thayer, 61 of Troy, beloved husband of the late Jana David Thayer, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Merton and Marie Helen Flanigan Thayer. He was a graduate of Catholic Central High School. Thom previously worked for Key Services Corp. and was a long time employee of Armory Garage in Albany. He loved bowling and golf. He was an avid N.Y. Giants fan. Thom was the devoted father of Kate Thayer of Lansingburgh. In addition, he is survived by his siblings, William A. (Barbara) Thayer of Utica, Robert J. (Monica) Thayer of Ballston Spa, James M. (Kitty) Thayer of Loudonville, Richard M. (Christine) Thayer of Latham, and Elizabeth M. Thayer of Lansingburgh. He is also survived by his aunt Doris Thayer along with several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, September 15, from 4-7 p.m. and are welcome to attend his funeral Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. Calling hours and services will be held in Transfiguration Parish (Speigletown), 50 Hillview Dr., Troy. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Galway. In lieu of flowers, the family desires that memorial contributions be made to Catholic Central High School, 625 Seventh Ave., Troy, NY, 12182 or , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY, 13220 in memory of Thomas C. Thayer. Please express your online condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 14, 2019