D'Ambrose, Thomas LOUDONVILLE Thomas D'Ambrose, 63, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at his home. He was born on January 6, 1956, son of the late Frank and Mary D'Ambrosy. He graduated from Colonie High School, class of 1974. He then attended The College of Saint Rose where he earned his bachelor's degree in music education and later earned his master's degree in information technology from SUNY Albany. He recently retired from the state of New York (OTDA) as a manager in the I.T. Department. Tom leaves behind many close friends. He was a local musician, and artist. He played sax in one of Albany's most popular '80s bands, The Sharks. He was also a talented artist specializing in colorful and primitive representations. He will be dearly missed. Tom is survived by his brother, Frank D'Ambrosy (Tina); niece, Laura D'Ambrosy-Jaeger (Dennis Durrant); and many other relatives and friends. A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Saturday, November 16, from 1-3 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie with a time of remembrance and prayer beginning at 3 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 13, 2019