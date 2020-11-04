Rekemeyer, Thomas "Tommy" D. AVERILL PARK Thomas "Tommy" D. Rekemeyer, 71 of Sheer Road, passed away peacefully at his beloved home on Saturday, October 31, 2020, after a long illness. Tommy was the hardest working man you would ever meet. A master of all trades, if he didn't know how to do something, he learned. Born and raised in Albany, he moved to Averill Park in 1979 with "Calf," his wife of 37 years, where they built their cherished home. He was the proud father of daughters, Jessica (Jonathan) Newman of Castleton and Amanda (Jonathan Shea) Rekemeyer of New York City. In addition, he is survived by his grandson Jack Patrick Newman; sisters, brother and many family members and friends. He was predeceased by his wife Catherine Rekemeyer and his son Justin Lee Rekemeyer, both of whom he missed deeply. Tommy was a lifelong car enthusiast and autobody man. Working on cars was his passion and he continued to be able to do so up until his last days in his favorite place, his garage. A private service will be held with immediate family. Donations in memory of Tommy may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation (Gift Processing), 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 in recognition of what a wonderful and supportive organization they are. Visit perrykomdat.com
