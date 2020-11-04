1/1
Thomas D. "Tommy" Rekemeyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rekemeyer, Thomas "Tommy" D. AVERILL PARK Thomas "Tommy" D. Rekemeyer, 71 of Sheer Road, passed away peacefully at his beloved home on Saturday, October 31, 2020, after a long illness. Tommy was the hardest working man you would ever meet. A master of all trades, if he didn't know how to do something, he learned. Born and raised in Albany, he moved to Averill Park in 1979 with "Calf," his wife of 37 years, where they built their cherished home. He was the proud father of daughters, Jessica (Jonathan) Newman of Castleton and Amanda (Jonathan Shea) Rekemeyer of New York City. In addition, he is survived by his grandson Jack Patrick Newman; sisters, brother and many family members and friends. He was predeceased by his wife Catherine Rekemeyer and his son Justin Lee Rekemeyer, both of whom he missed deeply. Tommy was a lifelong car enthusiast and autobody man. Working on cars was his passion and he continued to be able to do so up until his last days in his favorite place, his garage. A private service will be held with immediate family. Donations in memory of Tommy may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation (Gift Processing), 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 in recognition of what a wonderful and supportive organization they are. Visit perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc
2691 Ny Highway 43
Averill Park, NY 12018
(518) 674-3100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved