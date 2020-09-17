1/1
Thomas D. Walsh Sr.
1936 - 2020
Walsh, Thomas D. Sr. COHOES Thomas D. Walsh Sr., 84, a lifetime resident of Cohoes, passed away with his family by his side on September 16, 2020. He was born on May 30, 1936, and was the son of the late William and Olive (Marsolais) Walsh. Tom was a graduate of Cohoes High School in 1954. Tom was a kind, devoted and loving husband to his wife Lorraine (Rioux) Walsh of 57 years. Tom was an amazing father and has been reunited with his loving daughter Patricia Walsh and leaves behind his eight other children, Tom Walsh Jr., Kevin Walsh (Keith), Cathy (Steve) Pesta, Colleen (Steve) VanWormer, Terry (Dan) Spano, Tina (Mark) LaMarche, David (Kristen) Walsh, and Danny (Becky) Walsh; and his 10 precious grandchildren who he loved and adored, Jessica (Ejub), Kayla (Jordan), Ryan, Taylor, Karly, Erin, Madison, Meghan, Michael and Tanner. Tom and his wife are proud owners of Cohoes Bowl, Green Island Lanes and Uncle Sam Lanes. In addition to loving his family, his bowling arenas were his biggest passion; where everyone was always welcomed and became a friend. Tom, also known to many as "Senior," will be remembered as a generous, giving, gentle man, who had a big heart and saw the best in everyone and always had a smile on his face. The family would like to extend their personal thank you for all the friendships and support over the years. The family will receive friends at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Friday, September 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. At the request of the family, a private Catholic Mass will be held on Saturday. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed inside and outside of the funeral home. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.




September 16, 2020
Tom (jr.) and family.. so sorry for your loss.. may he RIP
Ernie Ryan Sr.
Friend
