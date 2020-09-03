Saxby, Thomas Delmar HOAGS CORNERS Thomas Delmar Saxby, 82 of Hoags Corners, passed away in Loup City, Neb. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, after a long term illness. Thomas was born on April 2, 1938, in Hoags Corners, the son of the late Harry A. and Cecelia M. (Brustman) Saxby. He was a graduate of Averill Park High School, class of 1955. Saxby served in the Navy from 1955 1959 based out of San Francisco, Calif., sailing on the USS Wilhoite as a radar and electronics technician. At the age of 55 he retired from the Watervliet Arsenal after working as an industrial high tech machinery technician for 27 years, receiving many awards and commendations. In addition to his love of family and country he enjoyed carpentry, nature, reading and old western movies in his spare time. Saxby is survived by his four daughters, Juliana (Douglas) Overly of Paris, Texas, Patricia (Lyle) Gallup of Stephentown, Kathleen (Todd) Gordon of Ridgefield, Conn., and Evelyn (Matthew) States of Dannenbrog, Neb.; 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; his sister, Carol Lopez of Averill Park. He was the brother of the late Grace Vallee, James Saxby, and Joan Saxby. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Rose Lane Home in Loup City, Neb. for their compassionate and attentive care. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.