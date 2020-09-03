1/1
Thomas Delmar Saxby
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Saxby, Thomas Delmar HOAGS CORNERS Thomas Delmar Saxby, 82 of Hoags Corners, passed away in Loup City, Neb. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, after a long term illness. Thomas was born on April 2, 1938, in Hoags Corners, the son of the late Harry A. and Cecelia M. (Brustman) Saxby. He was a graduate of Averill Park High School, class of 1955. Saxby served in the Navy from 1955 1959 based out of San Francisco, Calif., sailing on the USS Wilhoite as a radar and electronics technician. At the age of 55 he retired from the Watervliet Arsenal after working as an industrial high tech machinery technician for 27 years, receiving many awards and commendations. In addition to his love of family and country he enjoyed carpentry, nature, reading and old western movies in his spare time. Saxby is survived by his four daughters, Juliana (Douglas) Overly of Paris, Texas, Patricia (Lyle) Gallup of Stephentown, Kathleen (Todd) Gordon of Ridgefield, Conn., and Evelyn (Matthew) States of Dannenbrog, Neb.; 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; his sister, Carol Lopez of Averill Park. He was the brother of the late Grace Vallee, James Saxby, and Joan Saxby. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Rose Lane Home in Loup City, Neb. for their compassionate and attentive care. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved