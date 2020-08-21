Palmer, Thomas Donald EAST GREENBUSH It is with great regret we announce the passing of Thomas D. Palmer, 62 years old of East Greenbush, on the morning of Sunday, August 16, 2020. Thomas was predeceased by parents, William and Nellie Palmer. He is survived by sons, Logan (Madison), Joshua, and T.J. Palmer; sister Victoria Dugan (Tom); and his best friend and companion that never left his side, Harley. For over 20 years, his business Thomas Palmer Electrical was built up and became well known and respected. He was a licensed master electrician. Even after closing the doors to his business, he took in calls helping those in need over the phone - or lining them up with someone else who could do the job. Thomas was also a member of the Christian community. He routinely went to church every week - many times with friends, and encouraging those around him to join. In his free time, he loved riding motorcycles (the "other" Harley), putting his boat in the water, or joyriding in a Corvette. While not enjoying his toys, you could find him in the garage applying a coat of wax, not leaving a single spot untouched. The service hours for the public will be from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer.Due to the current pandemic, the family asks that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Conquer Cancer Foundation.