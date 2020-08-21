1/1
Thomas Donald Palmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Palmer, Thomas Donald EAST GREENBUSH It is with great regret we announce the passing of Thomas D. Palmer, 62 years old of East Greenbush, on the morning of Sunday, August 16, 2020. Thomas was predeceased by parents, William and Nellie Palmer. He is survived by sons, Logan (Madison), Joshua, and T.J. Palmer; sister Victoria Dugan (Tom); and his best friend and companion that never left his side, Harley. For over 20 years, his business Thomas Palmer Electrical was built up and became well known and respected. He was a licensed master electrician. Even after closing the doors to his business, he took in calls helping those in need over the phone - or lining them up with someone else who could do the job. Thomas was also a member of the Christian community. He routinely went to church every week - many times with friends, and encouraging those around him to join. In his free time, he loved riding motorcycles (the "other" Harley), putting his boat in the water, or joyriding in a Corvette. While not enjoying his toys, you could find him in the garage applying a coat of wax, not leaving a single spot untouched. The service hours for the public will be from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer.Due to the current pandemic, the family asks that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Conquer Cancer Foundation.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved