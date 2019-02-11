Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Cehowski, Thomas E. N. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Thomas Edward Cehowski, 71, formerly of Latham, died February 2, 2019, at the Medical University of South Carolina after a brief illness. Born in Cohoes on August 5, 1947, he was the son of the late Edward J. and Dorothy Lynch Cehowski. Tom was raised in Latham and was a 1965 graduate of Shaker High School. He was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves from 1966-1972. He was employed by Northern Industrial Services, Inc. in Albany as a draftsman, was vice president of Notifier of N.Y, Inc., a commercial fire alarm company in Albany and last by Alarm & Suppression, Inc. of Glenville as a sales manager for over ten years before retiring in 2006. Tom was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan, loved drag racing and restoring classic cars and automotive memorabilia. After retiring in 2006, he moved with his wife Patricia to North Myrtle Beach, S.C. where he enjoyed the beach, restoring golf carts and open air concerts and festivals in Myrtle Beach. He was the president of the Hillside Villas Homeowners Association for over 25 years. He is the beloved husband of over 50 years of Patricia A. Krawczyk Cehowski; loving father of Scott (Candie Finkle) Cehowski of Latham; dear brother of Edward M. (Lisa) Cehowski of Latham and the late Nancy Kessler. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral will be Thursday at 9:15 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Church, Latham where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), Surgical Trauma ICU, 171 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC 29425. Condolence book at











