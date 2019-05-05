Thomas E. DeRusso

Obituary
DeRusso, Thomas E. ALBANY Thomas E. DeRusso, 75, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Thomas was the son of the late Salvador and Helen DeRusso. Tommy was an avid movie and music buff. He enjoyed trips to the mall and bowling with the Del Lanes Majors. Tommy is survived by his siblings, Mary (the late Richard) Pommer, Paul (Rosemary) DeRusso, Joseph (Vicky) DeRusso, and Richard (Harriet) DeRusso; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held for Thomas. Interment will be in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, 41 Jolley Rd, Glenmont, on May 9, at 12:30 p.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2019
