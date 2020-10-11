1/
Thomas E. Hogan
Hogan, Thomas E. GUILDERLAND Thomas E. Hogan, 70 of Guilderland, passed away suddenly October 9, 2020. Born in Salamanca, N.Y., he was the son of the late James and Madge Hogan. Thomas married the love of his life, Carmen, in 1986 and they had 34 wonderful years together. He worked for the NYS Dept of Education and was very proud of his accomplishments with the Non-public schools, all denominations. Thomas loved to entertain, and enjoyed a good beer. He was a very generous man, loved his family and friends, and could often be found spoiling his nieces and nephews, who have fond memories of making cookies with him, and swimming. He and Carmen enjoyed traveling to Spain, Puerto Rico, Salamanca and especially enjoyed their trip to Ireland. Thomas was very devoted and committed to the Seneca Nation of Indians of Western New York. Thomas is survived by his wife, Carmen; brother, Clifford; three sisters-in-law; 11 nieces and nephews and their spouses; as well as 34 grandnieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Monday, October 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A Mass will follow on Wednesday October 13 at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Church. Masks are required in the building. Please see Newcomeralbany.com for more info.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
