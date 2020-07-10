1/1
Thomas E. Hutchinson
Hutchinson, Thomas E. ALBANY Thomas E. Hutchinson, aged 73, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020, at Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by family. He was born in Troy, the son of the late William F. Hutchinson Jr. and Mary A. (Donnelly) Hutchinson. He was predeceased by his sister, Anne M. Hutchinson; and brother, William F. Hutchinson III. He is survived by his brothers, John M. (Lisa) Hutchinson and James P. Hutchinson; son, Jason Hutchinson (Laura); and loving companion, Ruth Francis. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Professionally he graduated from Siena College with a major in business-finance. He worked for many years in local insurance companies in various capacities, retiring from Farm Family Insurance as an underwriter. Tom was a member of the Southern Cruisers Motorcycle Club and the Northeastern Woodworker's Association. He was a "Jack of All Trades" - he was not afraid of trying anything at least once. He built his own house and operated two businesses, including a restaurant, "The Mayflower Sweet Shoppe," and computer sales company, "The Computer Hutch," both located in Catskill. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Sunday, July 12, from 1 to 2:45 p.m. with a service to follow at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA, 02284 or https://www.JimmyFund.org/gift or to the Northeastern Woodworker's Association, P.O. Box 246, Rexford, NY, 12148.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:45 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Memories & Condolences

