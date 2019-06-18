|
Karmazyn, Thomas E. Jr. RENSSELAER Thomas E. Karmazyn Jr., 34 of Rensselaer, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Home in Rensselaer. Thomas was born May 14, 1985, in Albany, the son of Thomas E. and Tammy (Stammel) Karmazyn Sr. Tom was a package handler for FedEx and worked at Panera Bread. Survivors include his mother Tammy (Ed Redden) and Thomas (Cathy Montville) Karmazyn Sr.; a daughter Kaydence J. Karmazyn; sons, Karter and Kamden Karmazyn; two sisters, Jessica (Gregory) Savignano, Kristy (Jeff Terry) Karmazyn; stepsister, Lori Vandish; and stepbrothers, Gary, and Jeff Simonds. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and aunts and uncles. Thomas was recently predeceased by his faithful companion Red. Friends may call from 4 - 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Turnpike in Rensselaer. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at theWm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc. Those who wish to help the family may send contributions and condolences to the trusted Crowd fund me page hosted by www.wjrockefeller.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 18, 2019