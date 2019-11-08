Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas E. Peterson Sr.. View Sign Service Information MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley 5 Whig Street Newark Valley , NY 13811 (607)-642-5535 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley 5 Whig Street Newark Valley , NY 13811 View Map Service 1:00 PM MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley 5 Whig Street Newark Valley , NY 13811 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Peterson, Thomas E. Sr. VOORHEESVILEE Thomas E. Peterson Sr. entered peacefully into eternal rest on November 6, 2019, with his loving sons, Jeff and Tom Jr., and their wives, Robbie (Pedersen) and Roz (Watrobski), by his side. He was greeted warmly in Heaven by his loving wife, Dorothy "Dottie" (Sawatzky); his parents, Arthur and Clara (Beaton); his many, many family members and friends, and of course, his faithful dogs, but not Suzie because she hated everybody except Dottie. Born in Grand Forks, N.D. on November 20, 1928, in the greatest generation, Tom was one of eight children working hard to help his family make ends meet. Tom had fascinating jobs in his youth, from driving a cab to turning the pages of sheet music for musicians in the Lawrence Welk Band. With the dream of seeing the world and serving our country, Tom joined the U.S. Army and served deep in combat during the Korean (once) and Vietnam (twice) wars. Upon his retirement as a highly-decorated sergeant, Tom embarked on a New York State career as a veterans employment counselor. Tom and Dottie took every opportunity to travel around the country to visit family and friends, making sure to take their sons back to their roots in Grand Forks every summer for a fun-filled vacation with their extended family. Tom and Dottie ultimately sprouted new roots in Newark Valley, N.Y., where they would meet their best friends, Mo and Fran Gaynor. Tom loved laughter, life, music and his family. He immersed himself in his sons' activities when they were growing up, from Scouts to baseball - he was always there for them. He could be found on many nights playing, and winning, pinochle games, often until the wee hours of the morning. Tom's travels made him accepting of everyone. He never had an unkind word to say about anyone. His dazzling smile was eclipsed only by his sparkling baby blue eyes - eyes he only had for Dottie. Tom's legacy of love, devotion, kindness, helpfulness, patience and joy live on in his sons, and through them to his adoring grandchildren, Rachel Hatch (Adam), Josh (Kendall Cullom-Herbison), Jack, Emmett and Miles. Although later in life Tom was afflicted with the cruelty of Alzheimer's, he never lost his smile, laughter and pleasant demeanor. Family and friends may help celebrate Tom's robust life at the MacPherson Funeral Home, 5 Whig St., Newark Valley, this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed immediately by a service and military honors. In lieu of flowers, please help cure this devastating disease with a donation to the at . Share online condolences and memories at







