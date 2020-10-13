Piazza, Thomas E. TROY Thomas E. Piazza, age 89, "Dad" was finally called home "by the man upstairs" our Heavenly Father, on Sunday, October 11, 2020, to be reunited into his loving arms. Waiting for our Dad is his beloved wife Joan and his daughter Deborah. Thomas "Sonny" was born on November 19, 1930, in the South End of Albany to his Italian immigrant parents Daniel (Emanuele) and Frances Piazza (Isabella) where he grew up with his older sister Marie. Dad was named after his grandfather Thomas (Gaetano) and the family was originally from Basilicata, Italy in the province of Matera, town of Bernalda. Tom grew up in Albany and as a teenager, after school he would play baseball in Lincoln Park. He and his friends would take the bus to Hawkings Stadium where his uncle "Joe-Bell" Isabella, who was the trainer and bus driver for the Albany Senators, would let them in to watch the games. Dad was a lifelong New York fan, Yankees, Giants, and The Knicks. He graduated from Philip Schuyler High School in 1949 under the watchful eye of assistant principal Ben Becker. He was in the stage band and played the trumpet, J.V. basketball and baseball. After high school, he began working as an electrician, and a machinist at the Watervliet Arsenal. During this time he met his future wife Joan on a date with his friend and soon to be best man Ray Marinelli. They were married on January 18, 1953, lived on Trinity Place in Albany and started a family with the arrival of our sister Debbie, and had four more children throughout the years. With the family growing, Tom started an apprenticeship as a plumber with the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 7 for Farrell Brothers. He briefly left the plumbing trade to work for John Hancock Life Insurance with his brother-in-law Peter Carbone. After returning to Local 7, he worked on many major job sites including: GE Silicone Plants, Saratoga Performing Arts Center for his cousin Danny Statile, and Nine Mile Point Nuclear Power Plant in Oswego. Tom retired after 50 years of service and 37 years as acting treasurer for Local 7. After retiring as a plumber, Tom and Joan started on a new journey with moving to Vermont where he volunteered at the Wilson House. Dad donated his time doing plumbing work for the Wilson House while the property was under restoration. He was very proud of the work that had been done there. Eventually, they moved back to Albany to the Executive Apartments where Dad was on the board of directors for much of the time they lived there. Dad was always there to help his family and friends. Thomas was predeceased by his beloved wife Joan Mae Bates; his daughter Deborah Rowinski; and his sister Marie Carbone (Peter). Thomas is survived by his children, Daniel G. Piazza (Maureen), Thomas S. Piazza, Michael J. Piazza (Virgina), MaryAngela Demczar (David Soucy). Beloved grandfather of Jason Seaburg (Renee), Douglas Seaburg (Jessica), Danielle Viola (Ralph), Kyle Piazza (Rebecca), Chelsea Piazza-Willsey (Graham), Samuel Piazza, Thomasine Piazza (Joseph Cooper), Jennifer Demczar, Nicholas Demczar, Christopher Demczar, Private Anthony Demczar. 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and dear cousin Marilyn Mangino. Special thanks to Camille LaParra and Steve for their friendship. The family would like to thank the Eddy Heritage House in Troy for their special care during this unprecedented pandemic, the nurses and staff were like his family while we could not be there. Thank you all! Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, October 14 between 47 p.m. at New Comer Funeral Home, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 15, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Thomas's name to the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 7 Scholarship Fund, 18 Avis Drive, Latham NY 12110.