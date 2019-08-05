Pommer, Thomas E. ALBANY Thomas E. Pommer, 48, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Thomas was the son of the late Richard Pommer and Mary Pommer. Tom struggled with a personal battle of substance abuse his entire life. In spite of this, Tom was a loving soul who touched everyone he came in contact with. He graduated from Albany High School and attended SUNY Delhi. Tom held many jobs over the years in different fields. Tom enjoyed golfing with his brothers, he loved music and was the most avid Minnesota Vikings Fan. Thomas is survived by his brothers, Richard Jr., Andrew, Steven (Valerie); and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, on Wednesday, August 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at the funeral home at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 5, 2019