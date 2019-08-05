Thomas E. Pommer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas E. Pommer.
Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY
12205
(518)-456-4442
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Pommer, Thomas E. ALBANY Thomas E. Pommer, 48, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Thomas was the son of the late Richard Pommer and Mary Pommer. Tom struggled with a personal battle of substance abuse his entire life. In spite of this, Tom was a loving soul who touched everyone he came in contact with. He graduated from Albany High School and attended SUNY Delhi. Tom held many jobs over the years in different fields. Tom enjoyed golfing with his brothers, he loved music and was the most avid Minnesota Vikings Fan. Thomas is survived by his brothers, Richard Jr., Andrew, Steven (Valerie); and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, on Wednesday, August 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at the funeral home at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.