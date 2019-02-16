Zmuda, Thomas E. DELMAR Thomas E. Zmuda, 69, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Born in Plainfield, N.J. on November 22, 1949, he was the son of the late John and Evelyn Zmuda. A resident of Campbell Hall, N.Y. for 35 years, he worked as a postal clerk at the mail processing centers in Monsey, N.Y. and Stewart Airport in Newburgh before retiring in 2009. He was a resident of Delmar since 2011. He is survived by his wife, Coleen; children, Tommy (Andrea) of Brooklyn, Jesse (Amanda) and their son Oliver of East Greenbush and Maggie Zmuda of Rensselaer; siblings, Kathi Smock (Jim) of Highlands, N.J. and Donald (Kim) Zmuda of Toms River, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, John Zmuda and nephew, David Smock. Calling hours will be Sunday, February 17, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. on Monday, February 18, in St. Matthew's Church, 25 Mountainview St., Voorheesville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019