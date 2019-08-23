|
FitzGerald, Thomas F. MECHANICVILLE Thomas F. "Tom" FitzGerald, 81 of Mechanicville, beloved husband of 58 years to Mary Jane McGreevy FitzGerald, peacefully entered into eternal life at home surrounded and in the loving care of his family on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Born in Troy, Tom was the son of the late Thomas B. and Mildred Clampett FitzGerald and was a graduate of LaSalle Institute, class of 1956. Tom retired from the N.Y.S. D.O.T. where he had been employed for 37 years as an engineer. He built many of the bridges and roadways in the area and served as chief engineer on the Green Island Bridge, which amongst his family is known as "Papa's Bridge." He enjoyed many years of playing golf, coaching and attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. Beloved husband of Mary Jane; devoted father of Scott (MaryAnn) FitzGerald, Thomas (Kim) FitzGerald III, Jodi Anne (Tim) McNutt and the late Cory Anne (Marcus) Alphage; cherished grandfather of Joseph, Jessica, Thomas IV, Julia, Benjamin and Colin; loving brother of the late Eileen (late, Donald) Ramroth, also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Tom's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Rubin/DCI Home Dialysis team in Clifton Park with special thanks to Chris, Carla and JoAnne and the rest of the team for your continued support throughout the years. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Sunday, August 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick St., Troy, and to his funeral Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Monday, August 26, at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 N. Lake Ave, Troy. Burial in St. Peter's Cemetery will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866, in memory of Thomas F. FitzGerald. Please feel free to express your online condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2019