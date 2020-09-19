Keenan, Thomas F. Sr. ALBANY Thomas Francis Keenan Sr., 86, died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was the son of the late Thomas and Katherine (Schafer) Keenan; and was predeceased by his beloved wife Joan in 2005. Survivors include his children, Thomas Keenan (Sharon) and Pamela Gadani (James); grandchildren, Jessica Gadani (Martin Clausen) and Megan Dinovo (Adam); and great-grandchildren, Albert and Lou Clausen, Tyler and Lena Dinovo. Tom was a 1953 graduate of Vincentian Institute and served in the N.Y. Air National Guard from 1953 - 1956 and in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 - 1960. He was employed in commercial printing in the 1960s and 1970s. He worked for the American Legion in New York City from 1980 - 1988. Tom ran the print shop in the County of Albany offices from 1988 until his retirement in 2006. Tom was Albany County conservative chairman from 1989 - 1996. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Monday, September 21, from 10-11:45 a.m. in The Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment will follow the Mass in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 236 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY, 10306. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
.