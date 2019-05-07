Koch, Thomas F. ALBANY Thomas F. Koch, 66, entered Eternal Life Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the son of George T. Koch and Marguerite Tracey Koch. Thomas was a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy, Junior College of Albany and The College of St. Rose. He worked as a teacher in San Diego, Calif., Lansingburg, Troy and BOCES of Rensselaer. He also worked as a dining room host at Wendy's. He was currently employed at Picotte Co., Janitronics of Albany and Ellis Urgent Care, Clifton Park. Thomas worked with literacy volunteers and currently volunteered at Teresian House. He loved visiting the Adirondacks, Vermont, Cape Cod and San Diego. Thomas was the brother of Kathleen Bertram (Michael), Mary Koehler (Brian), Theodore Koch (Vicki), Joseph Koch (Maureen) and the late Paul Koch; adored uncle of Michael, Christina, Zachary, Tracey, Matthew, Cassandra, Kayla, Stephanie, Alexandra, Marguerite and Colleen; grand uncle of Peter, Andreas and Zohar. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Thomas's family Thursday, May 9, 4 to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, NY 12206. Funeral services Friday, May 10 at 8:15 a.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home thence to Blessed Sacrament Church, Albany at 9 a.m. where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held at St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Thomas in a special way may send a contribution to the Food Pantry at Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY 12206 To leave a special message for the family, please visit McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from May 7 to May 9, 2019