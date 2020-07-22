Lee, Thomas F. COLONIE Thomas "Tommy" F. Lee, of Colonie, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, July 20, 2020, with his devoted wife at his side. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late Peter G. and May H. Lee. Tommy was a longtime independent auto wholesaler and owner and operator of M.R. Lee Sales in Colonie. He was an accomplished harness horse trainer bringing many horses into the winner's circle. He was a past member of the United States Trotting Association and NYRA. Tommy was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach, Florida and the Jersey Shore. He is survived by his cherished wife of forty-two years, Michele R. Lee. Tom was the father of the late Thomas F. Lee Jr. and Todd H. Lee. He was the brother of Patricia Ramundo and the late Virginia (Bill) Chaplin, Kathryn (Frank) Bogarski, Robert (Lucy) Lee, Jane L. (Hank) Knapp and Peter (Helen) Lee. He was the brother-in-law of Terry Carpentier and the late Larry Carpentier and Richard Ramundo. Tom is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Tom's family on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Funeral services will be on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be to the Eddy Alzheimer's Services, Bldg. 300, 421 Columbia St., Cohoes, NY, 12047 in memory of Thomas F. Lee. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com