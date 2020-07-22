1/1
Thomas F. Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee, Thomas F. COLONIE Thomas "Tommy" F. Lee, of Colonie, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, July 20, 2020, with his devoted wife at his side. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late Peter G. and May H. Lee. Tommy was a longtime independent auto wholesaler and owner and operator of M.R. Lee Sales in Colonie. He was an accomplished harness horse trainer bringing many horses into the winner's circle. He was a past member of the United States Trotting Association and NYRA. Tommy was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach, Florida and the Jersey Shore. He is survived by his cherished wife of forty-two years, Michele R. Lee. Tom was the father of the late Thomas F. Lee Jr. and Todd H. Lee. He was the brother of Patricia Ramundo and the late Virginia (Bill) Chaplin, Kathryn (Frank) Bogarski, Robert (Lucy) Lee, Jane L. (Hank) Knapp and Peter (Helen) Lee. He was the brother-in-law of Terry Carpentier and the late Larry Carpentier and Richard Ramundo. Tom is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Tom's family on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Funeral services will be on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be to the Eddy Alzheimer's Services, Bldg. 300, 421 Columbia St., Cohoes, NY, 12047 in memory of Thomas F. Lee. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Cannon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Diane Gulliver
July 21, 2020
Dear Pat and family,
The Auxiliary of the West Albany Italian Benevolent Society send our deepest condolences for your loss. We will be making a donation in Tommy’s honor.
Louise Donato, President
Louise Fonsto
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved