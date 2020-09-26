1/1
Thomas F. McGraw
1933 - 2020
McGraw, Thomas F. CLIFTON PARK Thomas F. McGraw, 86 of Southbury Road, died on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy after a brief illness. He was born in Auburn, N.Y. on November 28, 1933, and was the son of the late Thomas and Karin McGraw. Mr. McGraw was a U.S. Army veteran having served honorably during the Korean War. He retired as a director of field investigations for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Motor Vehicles in Albany after more than 30 years. Earlier, Tom had been a member of the N.Y.S. Police and had also been the chief of police for the Camillus, N.Y. Police Dept. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and boating. Many years, he and the family enjoyed their camp on Cayuga Lake. He was a member of the American Legion Mohawk Post #1450 in Halfmoon and was a faithful communicant of St. Mary's Church in Crescent. He was the beloved husband of Mary Fay McGraw, whom he married on June 12, 1957, just celebrating their 63rd wedding anniversary. He was the devoted father of Sharon McGraw of Saratoga Springs and Susan Janiszak of Cohoes; brother of the late Carol Meyers; cherished grandfather of Mark, Jessica, Jennifer, John Jr., Melanie, Joseph, Savannah, Christopher and Mary; also survived by six much loved great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park. Calling hours will be from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home prior to the service. Interment with full military honors will be at 2 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Facial covering and social distancing will be adhered to. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Mohawk Post #1450, 275 Grooms Rd., Clifton Park, NY, 12065. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 26, 2020.
