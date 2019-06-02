McLaughlin, Thomas F. Jr. "Stretch" RENSSELAER Thomas F. "Stretch" McLaughlin, Jr. age 86, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born in Utica and lived most of his life in Rensselaer. Stretch was a Rensselaer volunteer firefighter, Rensselaer police officer and retired from the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Department. He was a train enthusiast. Husband of Frances McLaughlin. Father of Mark, Tom III, Stephen and the late Patrick McLaughlin. Father-in-law of Paula McLaughlin. Grandfather of Morgan, Matt, Casey, Markey, Madison and Christina. Brother of John and the late James McLaughlin. Relatives and friends are invited and may call to the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Avenue Rensselaer, Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Condolence page at wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 2, 2019