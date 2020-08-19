1/1
Thomas F. O'Neill
O'Neill, Thomas F. NASSAU Thomas F. O'Neill, 60 of Nassau, passed away on August 16, 2020, at Albany Medical Center after a year-long battle with cancer. Tom enlisted in the Army after high school and went on to work for the Town of Schodack. He was an avid collector of antique beer cans and all Breweriana. Tom loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him. He was predeceased by his son, Thomas H. O'Neill. He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Bernice O'Neill; loving wife Anna Marie O'Neill; son, Bobby Woods; daughter, Jessica Woods; siblings, Peggy (Jerry) Rivers, Maureen (Darrell) Lavare, Mary (Mike) O'Neill, Michael O'Neill, Timothy O'Neill and Daniel (Jennifer) O'Neill; and grandchildren, Arianna Cameron, Zoey Woods, Maddie Woods, Joey Woods and Isabella Woods. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY 12123
(518) 766-3828
