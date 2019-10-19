Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Bryce Funeral Home
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude the Apostle Church
43 Brookside Ave.
Wynantskill, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Sunkes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas F. Sunkes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas F. Sunkes Obituary
Sunkes, Thomas F. WYNANTSKILL Thomas F. Sunkes, 93, formerly of Willow Lane died on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Daniel Sunkes and Catherine McHugh Sunkes; and husband for 71 years of Teresa P. Lonz Sunkes. He was raised in Cohoes and resided in Wynantskill since 1954 and attended Catholic Central High School. Mr. Sunkes was a heating technician for Hastings Company in Troy for 15 years, retiring 32 years ago and previously worked for Cook Coffee in Troy as a salesman and later at Country True Value and the Little Red Schoolhouse in maintenance for 13 years. He was a 30-year member of the Troy Lodge of Elks and the Wynantskill American Legion and the Master of Ceremonies for the Uncle Sam Sparklers dance team. He was a communicant of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill. Tom was a Navy veteran of World War II serving in Dunkswell, England at Fleet Airwing 7. He was a true patriot. Tom's greatest past time was spending time with his family. Survivors in addition to his wife include his children, Patrick Thomas (Lisa) Sunkes of Albany, Thomas D. (Angela) Sunkes of Troy, Daniel R. (Barbara) Sunkes of Grafton, Marlene T. (William) Mokey of Rochester and Dean D. (Tracey) Sunkes of Troy; his 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Kristen Sunkes; and five brothers, Clarence, John, Leonard, Cornelius and Richard Sunkes. A special thank you to the Van Rensselaer Manor C-1 for all their care as well as Hospice care of Tom. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Monday, October 21, from 8 - 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Church 43 Brookside Ave., Wynantskill. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Thomas F. Sunkes to the Van Rensselaer Manor Activities Department, 85 Blooming Grove Dr., Troy, NY 12180 or , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now