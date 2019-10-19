|
|
Sunkes, Thomas F. WYNANTSKILL Thomas F. Sunkes, 93, formerly of Willow Lane died on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Daniel Sunkes and Catherine McHugh Sunkes; and husband for 71 years of Teresa P. Lonz Sunkes. He was raised in Cohoes and resided in Wynantskill since 1954 and attended Catholic Central High School. Mr. Sunkes was a heating technician for Hastings Company in Troy for 15 years, retiring 32 years ago and previously worked for Cook Coffee in Troy as a salesman and later at Country True Value and the Little Red Schoolhouse in maintenance for 13 years. He was a 30-year member of the Troy Lodge of Elks and the Wynantskill American Legion and the Master of Ceremonies for the Uncle Sam Sparklers dance team. He was a communicant of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill. Tom was a Navy veteran of World War II serving in Dunkswell, England at Fleet Airwing 7. He was a true patriot. Tom's greatest past time was spending time with his family. Survivors in addition to his wife include his children, Patrick Thomas (Lisa) Sunkes of Albany, Thomas D. (Angela) Sunkes of Troy, Daniel R. (Barbara) Sunkes of Grafton, Marlene T. (William) Mokey of Rochester and Dean D. (Tracey) Sunkes of Troy; his 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Kristen Sunkes; and five brothers, Clarence, John, Leonard, Cornelius and Richard Sunkes. A special thank you to the Van Rensselaer Manor C-1 for all their care as well as Hospice care of Tom. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Monday, October 21, from 8 - 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Church 43 Brookside Ave., Wynantskill. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Thomas F. Sunkes to the Van Rensselaer Manor Activities Department, 85 Blooming Grove Dr., Troy, NY 12180 or , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019