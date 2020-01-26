|
|
O'Donnell, Thomas Francis SARATOGA SPRINGS Thomas Francis O'Donnell, age 83, died peacefully on January 24, 2020, at Home of the Good Shepherd, Saratoga Springs. He was born on October 3, 1936, in New York, N.Y. and was the son of the late John J. O'Donnell and Mary F. (Maguire) O'Donnell. Tom was a graduate of Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, N.Y. and receive his bachelor's degree from St. Bonaventure University, graduating as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Tom spent his career as an assessor instructor for N.Y.S. Real Property Tax Services in Albany, retiring after 28 years. Tom was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park, where he taught seventh grade religious education for a number of years. One of his greatest achievements was the formation of the Parish's CYO girls' and boys' recreational basketball program. He was the recipient of many awards for his work with the youth of Clifton Park, notably the UCAN Distinguished Service, Honorary Life Member of the N.Y.S. Parents and Teachers, the Key to the Town of Clifton Park, and was inducted into the Shenendehowa High School Athletic Hall of Fame, Class of 2013. He enjoyed watching his sons' athletic events, especially the early years of the Elnora Mohawk Baseball League and was an active player in the Clifton Park Old Timers Softball League for many years. Tom was married to Patricia O'Donnell for 57 years and was a loving father to Thomas F. O'Donnell, Jr., Michael J. (Michelle) O'Donnell, Christopher R. (Carrie) O'Donnell, John J. (Valerie) O'Donnell, Terence M. O'Donnell and the late Patrick James (PJ) O'Donnell; dedicated brother to the late John J. (Margaret) O'Donnell, Anne Marie (John) Costello, Patricia M. Lyons and Frances O'Donnell; Papa to Morgan, Riley, Christopher, Brady, Caitlin and Celia O'Donnell; and many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his many Trout Lake Club friends. Many thanks for his care to Saratoga Hospital, the Wesley Community and especially Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs. Relatives and friends may call at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park on Wednesday, January 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, January 30, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Patrick (PJ) O'Donnell Memorial Scholarship at Siena College, 515 Loudon Road, Loudonville, NY 12211 or the PJ O'Donnell Memorial Scholarship at Shenendehowa Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 4390, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Arrangements have been entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home and the family encourages you to visit townleywheelerfh.com to view Tom's Book of Memories and leave condolences.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 26, 2020