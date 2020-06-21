Clements, Thomas G. "Butch" Jr. ALBANY Thomas G. "Butch" Clements Jr., 79, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Thomas was the son of the late Thomas Clements Sr. and Mary Clements. Thomas was the devoted husband to Irene Mary Clements; they were married 60 years. Thomas was a master welder of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters for 50 years and also a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers. Thomas was a devoted husband that loved his wife, children and grandchildren. Thomas is survived by his children, Thomas G. Clements III, Joseph L. Clements, and Theresa M. (Gustavo) Flores; his grandchildren, Jessica (Mike), Emilie (Christopher), Dana, and Gustavo Jr.; siblings, Eva (Joseph) O'Hagan, Samuel (Jeanne) Clements, and Mary (Thomas) Porcaro; and many loving relatives and friends. Thomas was predeceased by his grandchild, Gabriella Flores; and his brother, Anthony Clements. Memorial services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Thomas' memory to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.