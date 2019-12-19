|
|
Joslin, Thomas G. BURNT HILLS Thomas G. Joslin, age 71, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital, after a brief illness. Tom was born in Bethesda, Md. on January 5, 1948, and was the son of the late Carroll G. and Margaret M. (Hanley) Joslin. Tom was a graduate of Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central and following school he joined the military. He served his country as a "River Rat" radioman in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam veteran. Tom was a recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star during his service. After his service, Tom founded Construction Technology, which he owned and operated out of Ballston Lake for over 30 years. Tom enjoyed playing golf at Eagle Crest in Clifton Park with the Guys and Dolls golf league. He was an avid lover and collector of corvettes. He also loved spending time with his family and friends at his Florida home. Tom is survived by his loving partner of 22 years, Barbara Lusk; his loving brother Andy (JoAnne) Joslin; and his dear nieces and nephew, Amanda and Heather Joslin and John (Tanya) Quintana. Along with his parents, Tom was predeceased by his sister, Karen Quintana. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday, December 21, from 2-4 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. Interment with military honors will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. The time and date will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Tom's Book of Memories at TownleyWheelerFH.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 19, 2019