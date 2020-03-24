Noonan, Thomas George HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. Thomas George Noonan, 81 of Crystal Springs, Hardyston, N.J. passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, after a long illness. Raised in Cohoes, Tom also lived in Baldwinsville, N.Y., Long Valley, N.J., and Lancaster, Pa. Born to the late Thomas J. and Alexandra Noonan, Tom was also predeceased by his brother Michael Noonan. Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Noonan, with whom he shared 59 years of blissful marriage. Tom is lovingly remembered as a brother to Ann Rowland and Leah Olivier; father to Thomas C. Noonan, Corinne Wright, Stephen Noonan and Brian Noonan; and Grandad to his 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Tom graduated from Fordham University in 1959. He began his career as a clinical bacteriologist for the New York State Department of Health before spending the next 20 years in quality assurance for M&M Mars Inc. Upon retiring, Tom became a cherished member of the Crystal Springs community and could often be found on the golf course or engaging in lively conversations and hilarious storytelling with friends at the Tavern. Tom had a way of making everyone who came in contact with him feel welcomed and appreciated. Tom has left behind a lasting legacy measured in loving family, great friends, few regrets, and a lifetime of hilarious stories. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests providing necessities to those most vulnerable to the coronavirus, donating to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, or patronizing your local restaurants via carry-out throughout the quarantine.



