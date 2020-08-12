Gregory, Thomas Jr. PITTSFIELD, Mass. Thomas R. Gregory Jr., 92, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Berkshire Medical Center. Born in Baltimore, Md. on September 5, 1927, he was the son of the late Thomas Sr. and Hope (Keyes) Gregory. As a young man, Thomas enjoyed his time on the family farm. Upon graduating from high school he joined the U.S. Army and proudly served his country along with his comrades. Once he returned home he began a career with the Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, becoming a regional manager and in a family business until his retirement. Thomas led a happy and fulfilling life. He was a beloved husband to his late wife Agnes Gregory for fifty-two years, who passed in 2019. Thomas is survived by his brother Richard (Diane) Gregory of Marshfield, Mass.; his sisters-in-law, Mary Theresa Badcock (Kenneth Richardson) of Greenville, and Janet (late Jim) Richburg of Albany; his brother-in-law Dave Badcock of Albany; his niece Sandra (Charles) Kabrehl of Albany, and by many other loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his late wife Agnes and by several siblings. A funeral will be held on Thursday, August 13, at 11 a.m. in the Bowen and Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the funeral home before the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas' memory may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires, 877 South St., Pittsfield, MA, 01201. Condolence book at Bowenandparkerbros.com
