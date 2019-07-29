Buttling, Thomas H. F. ALBANY Thomas H. F. Buttling, 86 of Albany, entered eternal life on July 20, 2019, surrounded by his family. Thomas was born in Brooklyn, on December 19, 1932 to loving parents, William J. and Mae G. Buttling. He graduated from Lehigh University and worked as a civil engineer for The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. Tom is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan Buttling; and their two children, Barbara (John) Fitzgerald of Albany and Daniel (Christine) Buttling of Norwalk, Conn. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Matthew (Elizabeth) Fitzgerald, John Fitzgerald (Paige Fletcher), Bridget Fitzgerald, Shannon Buttling, and Lauren Buttling. The family will receive visitors at St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville on Wednesday, July 31 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept.142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. To leave a special message for the family or view other helpful services please visit mcveighfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 29, 2019