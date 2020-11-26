Fremgen, Thomas H. RENSSELAER Thomas H. Fremgen, age 76 years of Rensselaer, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home Facility in Troy with family by his side. Tom was born in Albany and raised in Rensselaer. He graduated from St. John's Academy in Rensselaer, class of 1962. Tom worked as an iron worker Local #12, and at the DeWitt Clinton Hotel in the food and beverage department; later he operated the Dewitt Clinton Hotel news stand. Tom was a devout Catholic and lifelong member of St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph's Church in Rensselaer and the 3rd Order of Saint Francis, Albany. Tom made numerous Christian pilgrimages to the Medjugorje Shrine in Bosnia. He was a member of the Rensselaer Senior Citizens Center and a volunteer for many community and church events throughout his life. He enjoyed praying the Rosary, playing the horses (at Saratoga), cards, backgammon and trips to Foxwood, as well as attending SJA class reunions and luncheons. Tom was a lifelong Democrat and felt very blessed and honored to be able to vote in the 2020 (his final) presidential election. He will always be remembered for his lifelong determination to be independent after enduring many hardships throughout his life. He was the son of the late John J. Fremgen Sr. and Helen (Kemmy) Fremgen; and brother of Kathryn Edick, Christine Fremgen (John Fusco), Carol Bradt, Mary Ellen Moreno (Michael), Annette Tuffey (Chief James W.), Mark Fremgen (Linda) and the late Elaine M. Jerew, Jack Fremgen and Michael Fremgen . He is also survived by beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and a host of some very special friends and caretakers (you know who you are.) Tom's family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Van Rensselaer Manor, Unit A-2 for their dedicated and compassionate care. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral services will be private for the immediate family only. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church and will be able to be viewed via live-stream on the church's Facebook page on Friday afternoon. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church in Rensselaer, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com