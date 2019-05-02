Thomas H. Marks (1963 - 2019)
Service Information
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY
12054
(518)-439-2715
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
View Map
Obituary
Marks, Thomas H. DELMAR Thomas Henry Marks, 55, died on April 30, 2019, at the family home on Roweland Avenue, following a short, but valiant fight against lung cancer. He was born in Delmar on October 4, 1963, the beloved son of Henry R. and Eleanore (Case) Marks who predeceased him. He graduated from Bethlehem Central and R.P.I. with a degree in business and worked at First Teachers, CDPHP and more recently Lowe's in Glenmont. Tom loved tinkering around the house, BMW's and cats. He also enjoyed the challenge of keeping his father's 1930 Model A Roadster running, not an easy task! Tom is survived by his sister, Cheryl (Ray) Stees of Ballston Lake; nephews, Gregory Stees of Burbank, Eric (Megan) Stees of Austin, Texas; and his loving fiancee, Chantal Kouoh and her son, Brad. He was also predeceased by his sister Cynthia. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery, Delmar. applebeefuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on May 2, 2019
