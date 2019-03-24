Hall, Thomas MELROSE, Fla. Thomas Hall, 78 of Melrose, died on Monday, March 18, 2019, after a long illness. Born in Troy, Tom was the son of the late Joseph and Edna Kaiser Hall; and husband of Betty Olekoski Hall. Tom was a longtime resident of East Poestenkill, resided in Troy and had moved to Florida 25 years ago. He had been a Taxi driver in Troy and been a laborer for area companies. He was well known in the area for his country music singing and entertaining. Survivors in addition to his wife include a son Joseph Alan Hall of Rensselaer; daughter Jolene Hall of Schenectady; his sisters, Dorothy Dodge and Joan Chamberlain of East Poestenkill and Edna Pettis of Troy. He was the brother of the late David Hall. A memorial service will be held in Florida on April 11.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 24, 2019