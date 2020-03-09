Halusic, Thomas MECHANICVILLE Thomas Halusic, 79, of Grove Street, died peacefully on March 6, 2020, at Mary's Haven, Saratoga Springs, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Mechanicville on January 11, 1941, he was the son of the late Ignatius and Genevieve Gaida Halusic. Tom worked for the Mechanicville Department of Public Works for many years before retiring in 1993. Tom learned to ski as a young adult and decided to become a ski instructor. In his 39 years as an instructor at Willard Mountain, he helped thousands of people, kids and adults alike, learn to become more confident on the slopes. A happy guy liked by all, he became known as "Tommy Willard" by his peers. He was also an avid golfer and was a longtime member of the Mechanicville Golf Club. He always had the newest gear available and was constantly self coaching his game. He was a multi-year senior club champion and he had also caddied for several area golfers. The youngest of five siblings, he is survived by his brothers, Edward Gaida and George (Patricia) Halusic; longtime friend, Lynn Morrison; and good friend and fellow ski instructor, Dennis Callahan; as well as several nieces, nephews, co-workers, friends and neighbors. He was predeceased by his sisters, Vivian Yusaitis and Patricia Halusic. Tom's family wishes to give special thanks to the physicians and staff of Saratoga Hospital's D1 unit as well as the volunteers of Mary's Haven for the care and compassion given to him and family over the last month. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 North Main St. Mechanicville with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Contributions may be made to Mary's Haven, 35 New St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 in memory of Thomas Halusic. Visit devito-salvadorefh.com for directions and to leave condolences.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 9, 2020