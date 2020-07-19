Coyne, Thomas J. Jr. LATHAM Thomas J. "Tom" Coyne Jr., 81, of Latham, peacefully entered into eternal life surrounded by and in the loving care of his wife Carole and children Tom and Maureen in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Born in 1938 at home in Watervliet, he was the son of the late Thomas J. and Catherine Fitzgerald Coyne Sr. He was a graduate of School 3 in Watervliet and Catholic Central High School, class of 1956, where he was an interior lineman for the C.C.H.S. champion football team. He was the loving husband of over 52 years to Carole Hammond Coyne; devoted father of Thomas J. Coyne III and Maureen A. Ottati; father-in-law of Jody Dynko Coyne and Andrew Ottati; and cherished grandfather, "PiePie" of Katelyn, Meghan and Riley Coyne and Colden, Vance and Mallari Ottati. He was predeceased by his sister Ann Coyne Pemrick. Tom is also survived by his sister-in-law Kathy Eaton; cousin Jack Coyne; niece and nephew, Colleen and Russ McAllister; and his many other nieces and nephews in the Pemrick, Grady and Eaton families. Tom enjoyed being a husband, father and especially loved being a grandfather. He entered the U.S. Navy after high school and served for three years on the USS Duncan. Mr. Coyne was a graduate of the Empire State Military Academy Noncommissioned Officer School, the U.S. Army Finance School and the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Advanced Career Course at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Ind. When he returned home, he went to work for the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs. He also joined the New York Army National Guard. He retired from DMNA after 37 years of service. He retired from his combined Naval and Army experience in 1992 as a chief warrant officer. Tom was a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan and was so happy to watch them win the World Series in 2004, 2007, 2013 and 2018. He loved to travel, and over the years Tom and Carole traveled to Bermuda, Boston, Cape Cod, San Diego, Florida (to watch the Red Sox in spring training) and to Ireland and France. Tom was a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Latham. The Coyne family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the loving care and assistance received from the Eddy Visiting Nurses Association Palliative Care team over the past few years. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Monday, July 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (corner of 115th Street and Fourth Avenue in Lansingburgh), Troy. The funeral service celebrating Tom's life will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home followed by interment with full military honors at 12:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. For those attending, per the current guidelines, a facial covering (mask) and adherence to the six-foot social distancing are required. Please be patient and understand that only a maximum of 35 visitors may be assembled in the funeral home to pay their respects at any given time. If waiting in line outside, please be sure to observe the social distancing and facial covering requirements. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516 or to the Eddy Visiting Nurses Association and Palliative Care, 433 River St., Troy, NY, 12180. To share a memory or an online condolence, please visit Sanvidgefuneralhome.com
.