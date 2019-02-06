Dott, Thomas J. COLONIE Thomas J. Dott, 87 of Ahl Avenue, died Monday, February 4, 2019, at the Albany County Nursing Home. Born in Albany, Tom was the son of the late Edward and Charlotte Miller Dott and had lived on Ahl Avenue for the past 56 years. He had served in the United States Navy Reserves from 1950 -1955. Tom was a partner at Dott's Garage in Colonie and retired in 1989. He was an avid golfer, bowler and a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees. He was a past member of the Albany Bowling League, a past commissioner of the Albany City League, rolled his high triple of 771 on January 30, 1965, and held that record for numerous years in the Albany Bowling Association and was a past member of the Pine Haven Country Club for 32 years. He also was a 50-year member of the West Albany Fire Department, a 50-year member of the Knights of Columbus and a past member of the Joseph E. Zaloga American Legion Post and the Elks. Thomas was the husband of Theresa "Terry" Dilwith Dott; father of Cynthia "Cindy" Dott and the late Elizabeth Marie Dott; brother of Leo Dott (Nancy), Emily Dott, Virginia Birdsall and the late Madeline Sweeney, Lois Prusinski, Frances Peterson, Edward Dott, Paul "Mickey" Dott and Ralph Dott. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 8, in Christ Our Light Church, 1 Maria Dr. , Loudonville. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. Calling hours will be Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. in Christ Our Light Church. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Brain Injury Association of New York State, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 402, Albany, NY, 12205 would be appreciated. reillyandson.com
