Falzo, Thomas J. LATHAM Thomas J. Falzo, 64, died peacefully at home with his family at his side on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Tom fought a gallant battle with lung cancer. Born in Troy and raised in Watervliet, he was the son of the late Frank J. and Rose (DeStefano) Falzo. Tom leaves behind his best buddy, partner, caregiver and loving wife of 38 years of marriage, Susanne C. Lyons Falzo. Proud and loving father of Ryan Patrick. Thank you for blessing Mom and I with our shining-star, Landon Thomas. Landon, Poppy will always be watching over you. Tom was always classified as the energizer bunny-with no task undone. His concern was that others came first. He was employed with various divisions of Key Corp for 30 plus years. During Tom's tenure at Key, he worked with representatives from N.Y.S. Higher Education Services Corporation on a pilot program for on-line student loan application processing. This was during the Governor Mario Cuomo administration. Needless to say, his team was one of the first N.Y. financial institutions to expedite student loan application processing. He also provided facility services for numerous offices in various locations within the United States. Tom was always involved in the community serving on the Board of Directors for the Albany and Schenectady County Habitat for Humanity, Senior Services of Albany and Albany Meals on Wheels. Tom was assigned to Key Equipment Finance, globally, prior to his retirement, as his last major KeyCorp. endeavor. He was designated as the facility construction/move coordinator of a significant office complex in Superior, Colo., located between Denver and Boulder. This was for his N.Y. Executive Team and all other associates from within the N.Y. group and multiple sites from within Colorado. This involved frequent travel to Colorado. The state of the art complex, was a showcase that allowed the personnel to jog daily, mountain bike to work, play golf with clients or just take in the fresh mountain air from the foothills patio while not working. This, indeed, was a true accomplishment of the goals he had set forth to complete. The facility also had state of the art technology that allowed personnel in Colorado to see other colleagues interacting with clients worldwide. Prior to final retirement, Tom had one last major accomplishment with MMR Enterprises-Standard Commercial Interiors (SCI). He was a joint project manager with MMR-SCI's executive and installation teams to provide commercial furniture for Golub's new headquarters in Schenectady, N.Y. Again, the group's talent provided state of the art service and installation of office furniture. Tom enjoyed 12 plus years with this group. Additional survivors include his siblings, Robert (Kathy), Dave "Pudge" (Darlene), Rosie-his angel (Brian) Bessette, Frank (Melissa) and Mike; special uncle, Dick DesPres; several cousins, nieces and nephews. Brother to the late Suzanne Murray and Patti Ann Falzo. Also, survivors include brother-in-law, Ed (Cynthia) Colwell of Wellesley, Mass., Rich-Doc (Marlene) of Albany,Tom (Desi) of Saratoga, Kenny (Myla), Golden, Colo., and Cliff (Liz) Healey) Lyons of Warwick, N.Y. Son-in-law to the late Dr. John J.A. Lyons and Anne D. Lyons of Feura Bush, N.Y. Also, brother-in-law to the late John S. Lyons, of Ohio and Robert G. Lyons of Florida. A special thanks to all the medical staff at St. Peter's Hospital, especially to Dr. Dennis Rassias, Dr. Kyle Denniston and Dr. Stephen Wrzesinski; and the Albany Community Hospice Foundation team. Tom's calling hours will be held at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham on Friday, February 15. His family welcomes those who wish to visit from 4-7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be at St. Ambrose Church in Latham on Saturday, February 16 at 12 p.m. The mass will be celebrated by Father Brian Kelly. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet for only the immediate family following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, Tom welcomes donations to the Community Hospice Gift Processing Center, 310 S.Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 in his memory or to St. Ambrose Church Food Pantry in Latham. Condolence book at







