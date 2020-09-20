Fox, Thomas J. Sr. ALBANY Thomas J. Fox Sr., 81 of Albany, passed away at his home in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Albany on August 24, 1939, a son of the late Thomas W. Fox and Mary J. Fox (DiMura). He proudly served in the United State Navy. Following his time in the military, Tom worked for the state of New York. He then became an Albany police officer, an Albany firefighter, a brakeman on the Conrail railroad in Selkirk, then a bricklayer mason for Local 6 in Albany. He was a longtime time parishioner of All Saints Catholic Church in Albany. Tom enjoyed hunting and golfing with family members. He was a devoted New York Giants fan, but most of all he cherished the time he spent with this granddaughters. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. Everyone who knew Tom loved and admired him. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mary L. Fox; two sons, Thomas (Kellie) J. Fox Jr. and Michael J. Fox; two grandchildren, Emily and Allison; and a sister, Sandra M. Fox. Tom's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Albany Medical Center, New York Oncology and especially Community Hospice for their dedication and support. Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a funeral service to immediately follow at 12 p.m. on Friday, September 25, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Double H Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Rd., Lake Luzerne, NY, 12846 in Tom's memory. Online condolences may be expressed at NewComerAlbany.com