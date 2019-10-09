Thomas J. Horan

Guest Book
  • "may your journey home be safe. until we meet again, keep..."
    - Debra Faas-Habiniak
Service Information
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY
12144
(518)-286-3400
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Schuylerville, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Horan, Thomas J. SLINGERLANDS Thomas J. Horan, 57, died on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at his home. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Aelred "Bud" and Margaret (Bellegarde) Horan Sr. Thomas attended Rensselaer High School and SUNY Morrisville. He proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1980 to 1984. Thomas worked for 30 years as a stationary engineer with N.Y.S. O.G.S. He was an avid fan of the N.Y. Giants, Yankees, Boston Bruins and Celtics. Thomas is survived by his siblings, Julie Bosko, Jeanne (David) Henderson, Aelred "Rip" S. Horan Jr., Sandy Teepell and John C. (Michele) Horan. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In additions to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Joanne "Sis" Casey. A graveside service with Coast Guard honors will be bestowed on Friday, October 11, at 10:30 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Kindly omit flowers, donations in Tom's name may be made to the Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard Association (SNCHGA), 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY, 12871.

logo


logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.