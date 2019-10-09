Horan, Thomas J. SLINGERLANDS Thomas J. Horan, 57, died on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at his home. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Aelred "Bud" and Margaret (Bellegarde) Horan Sr. Thomas attended Rensselaer High School and SUNY Morrisville. He proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1980 to 1984. Thomas worked for 30 years as a stationary engineer with N.Y.S. O.G.S. He was an avid fan of the N.Y. Giants, Yankees, Boston Bruins and Celtics. Thomas is survived by his siblings, Julie Bosko, Jeanne (David) Henderson, Aelred "Rip" S. Horan Jr., Sandy Teepell and John C. (Michele) Horan. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In additions to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Joanne "Sis" Casey. A graveside service with Coast Guard honors will be bestowed on Friday, October 11, at 10:30 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Kindly omit flowers, donations in Tom's name may be made to the Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard Association (SNCHGA), 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY, 12871.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 9, 2019