Hotaling, Thomas J. ALBANY Thomas J. Hotaling, 59, passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2020. He was born in Albany, the son of James T. and Karen Hotaling. Tom was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a fan of the N.Y. Yankees. He worked for many years as a mechanic and owner of Top Notch Auto Repair. What he cherished most was spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed. Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Kimberly (Kallner) Hotaling; their children, Angela Galle, Jennifer Turner (Mark), Stephen Hotaling, and Michelle Ferrandino (Nick); three grandchildren, Alissa, Lily and Zachary; his mother, Karen; mother-in-law, Donna Kallner; siblings, Liz (Duane), Billy, Jimmy and Chucky; his nieces and nephews and many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father, James; and a brother. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 29, 2020