Kelty, Thomas J. CHATHAM Thomas J. Kelty of Chatham, passed away peacefully on the morning of October 16, 2019. Tom is survived by his wife April; and son Matthew (and his wife Jenny); his grandsons, Gavin and Connor; his sister Eileen, and hosts of nieces and nephews. Tom was a Korean Era U.S. Navy veteran serving in Submarines and in the Seabees in Cuba and North Africa. He was also a missionary priest in Brazil. He graduated from Siena College, earned a master's degree in social work from the State University of New York, Albany, and worked in Cancer Care and Home Care in the V.A. Hospital and MercyCare Hospice. He donated his body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College. A Mass will be celebrated in his memory at St. John the Baptist Parish in Valatie at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 21. Donations to St. John's, 1025 Kinderhook St., Valatie, NY, 12184 are suggested in lieu of flowers.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2019