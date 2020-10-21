1/1
Kowalski, Thomas J. WESTMERE Thomas J. Kowalski, "Tom," passed away on October 17, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital after a brief illness. Tom was born in Watervliet and later moved to Colonie. He graduated from Colonie Central High School in 1957, and was captain of the basketball team. He also served as a National Guard Reservist. Tom retired from Local 40. He excelled in whichever sport he enjoyed, such as bowling and golfing. Tom had an easygoing disposition and a great sense of humor. He and his wife of 59 years enjoyed vacations in Hawaii and visiting casinos in various locations including Las Vegas, Connecticut, and Atlantic City. Since dogs were always a big part of his life, they were of great interest to him. Tom had many friends due to his carefree demeanor and he will be greatly missed. Tom is survived by his wife Rosalyn; daughter Rosalyn and son-in-law John Santella; daughter Susan; brother-in-law Bryan Shields; sister-in-law Patricia; brother-in-law Daniel Shields; son-in-law Scott Coonradt; grandson Zachary Coonradt; brother-in-law Elliot Stiles; nieces, Lisa Roy and Karen Titherington; grandson-in-law Mark Fisk; great-grandchildren, Jenna, Kobe, Jolie, Jaclyn, and Esmae; along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Kimberly Kowalski-Coonradt; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Kantorski and Karen Stiles; and granddaughter Jaclyn Fisk. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Tom's family on Friday, October 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. A time to reflect on Tom's life and share stories will follow at 6 p.m. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. To leave Tom's family a message on their guestbook, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
