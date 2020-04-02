McCarthy, Thomas J. ALBANY Thomas J. McCarthy, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 30, 2020. Tom was born and educated in Albany and was the son of Gertrude (Broadhurst) McCarthy and the late Eugene J. McCarthy. He worked for 22 years as a dispatcher/supervisor for Estes Express Lines in Glenmont. Tom was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan and he coached his son's Westland Hills and Central Babe Ruth baseball teams. He also enjoyed the music of the Grateful Dead and concerts. He was the husband of 27 years of Patrice (Murphy) McCarthy; beloved father of Thomas J. McCarthy Jr. and Jack McCarthy; brother of Karen (Bill) West, Kevin (Gail) McCarthy and Brian (Suzanne) McCarthy; brother-in-law of Kathy (Chris) Neumann, Brian (Valerie) Murphy, Linda (Otto) Haye and Alicia Talley. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and close friends. Due to the current health restrictions regarding the coronavirus, funeral services will be held privately. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020