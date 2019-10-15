Monahan, Thomas J. LOUDONVILLE Thomas J. Monahan, age 76, passed away on October 13, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after a long illness. He was the husband of Margaret "Peggy" Donnelly Maloy Monahan. They shared 30 years of marriage together. Tom was born in Troy, on April 23, 1943, and was the son of to the late Sylvester F. Monahan and Catherine Smith Monahan. Tom graduated from St. John's Academy in Rensselaer and Husson College in Bangor, Maine, with a B.S. in business administration. He was employed as an auditor for the State of New York in the offices of Audit and Control, OMRDD and the Health Department for 42 years. He also held a N.Y.S. Nursing Home Administrators License. Tom was a fourth degree Knights of Columbus as well as a member of the Troy Elks. Tom was a longtime member of the University Club of Albany and also of the Hyannis Yacht Club in Hyannis Massachusetts. He was a communicant of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville. Tom loved old cars, holiday celebrations with family and he particularly loved to travel. He especially loved vacationing at their summer residence in Dennis Port on Cape Cod and wintering in Florida. He also enjoyed his trips to Europe and especially to France and meeting friends old and new on his journeys. He is survived by his wife Peggy; by his daughter Katherine "Kittie" Daus and her husband Chris; grandsons, Christopher and Matthew Daus; as well as his brother Martin (Patricia) Monahan; and his two nephews, Stephen and Conor Monahan. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Charlotte Donnelly; and by several Spath and Donnelly nieces and nephews. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 17, at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd, Loudonville. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. The viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to Christian Brothers Academy (CBA), 12 Airline Dr., Albany, NY, 12205. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019