Morlock, Thomas J. RENSSELAER Thomas J. Morlock, age 74, died suddenly on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born in Albany and served in the United States Air Force. Tom worked for Davis Acoustical and most recently Auto Zone in East Greenbush. He loved spending time with his family. He was a fan of the N.Y. Yankees and the N.Y. Giants. He enjoyed going to Powers Park in the summer for concerts in the park and visiting family in Florida. He is survived by one daughter Paula (Jeffrey) Markowski; three grandchildren, Micalea (Shamus) Cusson, Tyler Leclair and Shawna Leclair; six great-grandchildren, Emma, Nikolai, Charlotte, Kylie, Elaina and Keegan; former wife, Janet Barnett, siblings, Anna Morlock, Henry Morlock, Patricia Morlock and Frederick Morlock (deceased); and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held in the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Wednesday, May 29, at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home prior to the service from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the MS Society or . Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 29, 2019