Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. Powers. View Sign









Powers, Thomas J. BALLSTON SPA Thomas James Powers, age 84, of Ballston Spa, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Tom was born in Syracuse on December 21, 1934, to Ellinor Pillsworth Powers and James Edward Powers, and raised in Troy. He was a 1956 graduate of Union College and obtained his master's degree from R.P.I. He started his career as a math professor at Union College and then worked for 30 years as a professor and eventual chair of the math department at Columbia Greene Community College. He retired in 1998 to spend more time with his grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, James E. Powers. Tom is survived by his beloved wife of over 50 years, Judith A. Stemp; his treasured children, Jennifer S. Powers Rutkey and Thomas J. Powers; his cherished grandchildren, Ellie and Izzy Rutkey, and Jonah and Jade Powers Kulpa; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Tom loved his family above all else. His happiest times were spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He also loved trains, Burden Lake, storytelling, history, going out to lunch with his family, baseball cards, and hot dogs (especially the mini ones). Tom had a great wit and never failed to make those around him laugh with his dry sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by his family, who will continue to tell his stories and share his memories from generation to generation. Special loving thanks and heartfelt appreciation to Tom's hospice nurse, Jamie, and his private nurse, Erika, for all they gave to Tom and his family in his final months. Per Tom's wishes, there will be no public wake or funeral. His family will hold a private celebration of his life, which will include plenty of mini hot dogs. In lieu of flowers, donations to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866, in Tom's honor and memory would be greatly appreciated. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Armer Funeral Home Inc.

39 East High Street

Ballston Spa , NY 12020

(518) 885-6181 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close