Sheridan, Thomas J. GUILDERLAND Thomas J. Sheridan, 89 of Guilderland, passed away Sunday evening, November 15, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Ontario, Canada on August 8, 1931, a son of the late Thomas P. and Marjorie C. (Howe) Sheridan. He lived most of his younger years in Amsterdam and graduated from St. Mary's High School. Thomas served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Following his time in the military, he received his doctoral degree from Syracuse University. He was employed with the United States Labor Board, serving as its resident officer in Albany until his retirement. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He coached little league baseball in Guilderland. A sports enthusiast, he was a fan of the Mets and Syracuse football. He enjoyed Shakespeare, crossword puzzles and loved to travel with his wife. Thomas was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gerlinde (Loerzel) Sheridan; his daughter, Linda Y. Sheridan; three sons, Michael K. Sheridan, Robert S. (Sandra) Sheridan and Dr. Kevin E. (Dr. Claire Horn) Sheridan; four grandchildren, Erica, Ian, Brianna and Nikolas Sheridan; his brother, Michael B. (Gayle) Sheridan of Canada and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bernard and Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY, 12208 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148- 0142 in Thomas' memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com