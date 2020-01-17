Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. Sherwood. View Sign Service Information Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Directors 208 N Allen St Albany , NY 12206 (518)-463-1566 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Directors 208 N Allen St Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral service 9:45 AM Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Directors 208 N Allen St Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Holy Spirit Church 667 Columbia Tpke East Greenbush , NY View Map Committal Following Services Holy Sepulchre Cemetery East Greenbush , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sherwood, Thomas J. EAST GREENBUSH Thomas J. Sherwood of East Greenbush died suddenly on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late James T. Sherwood and Ruth A. Leffler Sherwood. He leaves behind his devoted partner of 34 years Cathy E. Saplin. Brother of James C. (Martha Stone) Sherwood of Schodack, Nancy A. Sherwood of East Greenbush and Robert J, Sherwood of Tampa, Fla. Grandfather of Katelynn Draxler of Saratoga. Tom was a graduate of Columbia High School in East Greenbush, class of 1967. He graduated from St. Bonaventure University in Allegany, N.Y. in 1971 with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He retired from the state of New York in 2009 after 37 years of service with the N.Y.S. Thruway Authority and the Office of General Services. He treasured and loved his granddaughter Katelynn. Together they would go to the playground and amusement parks where they enjoyed all the rides. He especially loved hearing her call him "Grandpa." Tom and Cathy loved traveling and Tom with his sister Nancy loved attending Mac-Haydn Theater in Chatham along with gardening. He was appreciated for his garlic pickles made with cucumbers grown from his garden. Tom was also an experienced racquet ball player. He loved animals and always had a pocket full of dog biscuits with him wherever he went. He was always available to lend a hand to friends and neighbors. Tom was a gentleman who was witty, generous, loving and caring, always putting others first. He will be always loved and missed by his family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Tom's family on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Monday, January 20, at 9:45 a.m. at the Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, thence to the Holy Spirit Church, 667 Columbia Tpke., East Greenbush at 10:30 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush, immediately following the funeral Mass. Donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or Mac-Hayn Theater, 1925 NY Rte. 203, Chatham, NY, 12037. To leave a message for the family, light a candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit











Sherwood, Thomas J. EAST GREENBUSH Thomas J. Sherwood of East Greenbush died suddenly on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late James T. Sherwood and Ruth A. Leffler Sherwood. He leaves behind his devoted partner of 34 years Cathy E. Saplin. Brother of James C. (Martha Stone) Sherwood of Schodack, Nancy A. Sherwood of East Greenbush and Robert J, Sherwood of Tampa, Fla. Grandfather of Katelynn Draxler of Saratoga. Tom was a graduate of Columbia High School in East Greenbush, class of 1967. He graduated from St. Bonaventure University in Allegany, N.Y. in 1971 with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He retired from the state of New York in 2009 after 37 years of service with the N.Y.S. Thruway Authority and the Office of General Services. He treasured and loved his granddaughter Katelynn. Together they would go to the playground and amusement parks where they enjoyed all the rides. He especially loved hearing her call him "Grandpa." Tom and Cathy loved traveling and Tom with his sister Nancy loved attending Mac-Haydn Theater in Chatham along with gardening. He was appreciated for his garlic pickles made with cucumbers grown from his garden. Tom was also an experienced racquet ball player. He loved animals and always had a pocket full of dog biscuits with him wherever he went. He was always available to lend a hand to friends and neighbors. Tom was a gentleman who was witty, generous, loving and caring, always putting others first. He will be always loved and missed by his family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Tom's family on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Monday, January 20, at 9:45 a.m. at the Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, thence to the Holy Spirit Church, 667 Columbia Tpke., East Greenbush at 10:30 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush, immediately following the funeral Mass. Donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or Mac-Hayn Theater, 1925 NY Rte. 203, Chatham, NY, 12037. To leave a message for the family, light a candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.LGFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close